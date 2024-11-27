Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Cynosure Group LLC

Cynosure Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $512.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $480.57 and a 1-year high of $627.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $571.75 and its 200-day moving average is $579.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.78%.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total value of $1,120,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,134,197.76. This trade represents a 13.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.86, for a total transaction of $4,975,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,076,178.88. The trade was a 38.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,150 shares of company stock valued at $20,651,865 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TMO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $680.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $680.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Bernstein Bank raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $565.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $649.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

