The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,174 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 191,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 4.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 60,626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 10.1% during the third quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 4.5% during the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 13,571 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 24.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 175,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,021,000 after purchasing an additional 34,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $90,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 304,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,777,218. The trade was a 0.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mary A. Hausman sold 7,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $447,641.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,805.40. The trade was a 23.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:WMB opened at $58.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.00. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $60.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 80.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.79.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

