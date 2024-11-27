The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Raised by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,719 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,584 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $18,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 13,379 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 29,858 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIS. Loop Capital raised their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total value of $568,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,005,529.10. This trade represents a 10.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total value of $42,667,242.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,980,695.19. The trade was a 62.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DIS opened at $115.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $83.91 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $209.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.40.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

