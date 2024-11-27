The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Short Interest Up 1,466.7% in November

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a growth of 1,466.7% from the October 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

The Sage Group Trading Up 1.0 %

The Sage Group stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.17. The stock had a trading volume of 23,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,296. The Sage Group has a twelve month low of $49.22 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of The Sage Group to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

