The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 599,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,337 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $106,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTB. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 232.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 676,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,432,000 after purchasing an additional 472,997 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 733,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,993,000 after acquiring an additional 319,051 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,037,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $897,216,000 after acquiring an additional 190,837 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $24,740,000. Finally, Canoe Financial LP raised its stake in M&T Bank by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 588,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,200,000 after acquiring an additional 133,748 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $1,720,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,724,491.06. This represents a 18.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene F. Jones sold 23,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.88, for a total transaction of $4,473,005.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,972,576.88. This trade represents a 23.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,383 shares of company stock valued at $17,925,801. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.29.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:MTB opened at $220.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.74. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $123.46 and a 1-year high of $225.70.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 9.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.97%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

