The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on December 27th

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

Kraft Heinz has a payout ratio of 52.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kraft Heinz to earn $3.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.1%.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $31.97 on Wednesday. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.95 and a 200-day moving average of $34.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kraft Heinz

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Pedro F. P. Navio sold 45,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $1,505,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,626,122.75. The trade was a 21.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.