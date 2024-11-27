The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Short Interest Update

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Japan Steel Works Trading Down 2.3 %
JPSWY stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.55. 30 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119. Japan Steel Works has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $21.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
About Japan Steel Works
