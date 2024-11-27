The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Short Interest Update

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Japan Steel Works Trading Down 2.3 %

JPSWY stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.55. 30 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119. Japan Steel Works has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $21.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

About Japan Steel Works

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. engages in the provision of industrial machinery products, and material and engineering business in Japan and internationally. It operates through Industrial Machinery Products Business, and Material and Engineering Business segments. The Industrial Machinery Products Business segment offers plastic production and processing machinery, such as pelletizers, film and sheet manufacturing equipment, and twin-screw extruders; molding machines including plastic injection molding, magnesium injection molding, and blow molding machines; and other machinery consists of excimer laser annealing systems, defense equipment, railway products, hot press devices, vacuum laminators, and deposit systems, as well as after-sales services for plastics, mobility, high-performance batteries, electronic devices, and defense applications.

