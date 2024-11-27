The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Receives $53.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $53.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.55, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $32.23 and a 12 month high of $55.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.12.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 482.76%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 495,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $25,535,279.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,504,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,936,376.06. The trade was a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 133,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $335,443.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,767,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,966,919.47. The trade was a 2.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,171,556 shares of company stock worth $29,222,475 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,053,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $940,687,000 after acquiring an additional 79,681 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,937,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,250,000 after purchasing an additional 54,805 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,051,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,469,000 after buying an additional 1,707,520 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth $142,511,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,727,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,524,000 after acquiring an additional 55,662 shares during the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

