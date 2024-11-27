Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.1% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 41,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $19.31.

In related news, EVP Christine Fox sold 19,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $327,075.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,034.48. The trade was a 30.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TEVA shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

