Tetragon Financial (LON:TFG) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Tetragon Financial (LON:TFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 13.58 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 13.58 ($0.17), with a volume of 16123 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.70 ($0.16).

Tetragon Financial Stock Up 6.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £11.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 11.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 10.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63.

Tetragon Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 0.87%. Tetragon Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,875.82%.

About Tetragon Financial

Tetragon Financial Group Limited is a close ended feeder fund launched and managed by Tetragon Financial Management LP. The fund invests its entire corpus in Tetragon Financial Group Master Fund Limited. It was formerly known as Tetragon Credit Income Fund Limited. Tetragon Financial Group Limited was formed on June 23, 2005 and is domiciled in the Guernsey, Channel Islands.

