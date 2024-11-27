Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 512.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 737,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 616,952 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $34,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 330.9% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,950,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,435 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 387.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,299,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,601,000 after buying an additional 2,622,288 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in Tetra Tech by 353.0% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,110,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,477,000 after buying an additional 1,644,267 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 357.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,070,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,211 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 289.0% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,824,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTEK. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Tetra Tech from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.32.

Insider Activity

In other Tetra Tech news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 78,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $3,615,946.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 296,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,649,251.65. This trade represents a 20.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 36,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $1,715,173.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,244,713.40. This represents a 24.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,750 shares of company stock worth $5,633,239 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $41.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.95 and a 200 day moving average of $44.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.92 and a twelve month high of $51.20.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 18.70%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading

