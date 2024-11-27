Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.295 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Tennant has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 53 consecutive years. Tennant has a payout ratio of 18.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Tennant to earn $6.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

Shares of NYSE:TNC opened at $88.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.24. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $82.54 and a fifty-two week high of $124.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Tennant last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.05). Tennant had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $315.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Tennant's revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tennant will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tennant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

