Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.295 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.
Tennant has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 53 consecutive years. Tennant has a payout ratio of 18.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Tennant to earn $6.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.
Tennant Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TNC opened at $88.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.24. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $82.54 and a fifty-two week high of $124.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tennant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.
View Our Latest Stock Report on TNC
Tennant Company Profile
Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tennant
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks That Are Ready to Rocket Higher
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 2 Essential Data Center Solutions Providers Riding the AI Boom
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Holiday Cheer or Market Fear: Navigating the Year-End Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.