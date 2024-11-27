Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Short Interest Up 860.0% in November

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, an increase of 860.0% from the October 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Templeton Dragon Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund during the second quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 1,622.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 65,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 61,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Dragon Fund Trading Up 2.2 %

TDF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.49. 33,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,478. Templeton Dragon Fund has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $10.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.33.

About Templeton Dragon Fund

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

