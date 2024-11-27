Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Short Interest Update

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decline of 60.7% from the October 31st total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Telia Company AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TLSNY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.80. 39,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,097. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.40 and a beta of 0.47. Telia Company AB has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.73.

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Telia Company AB will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telia Company AB (publ) Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. This is a positive change from Telia Company AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Telia Company AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 86.37%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BNP Paribas raised Telia Company AB (publ) to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TLSNY

About Telia Company AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.