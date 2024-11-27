Technip (EPA:TEC) Stock Price Up ∞ – What’s Next?

Technip SA (EPA:TEC – Get Free Report) shares were up ∞ during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €68.01 ($71.59) and last traded at €67.40 ($70.95). Approximately 4,062,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 319% from the average daily volume of 970,666 shares.

Technip Trading Up ∞

The company’s 50-day moving average is €67.40 and its 200-day moving average is €67.40.

About Technip

(Get Free Report)

Technip SA (Technip) is engaged in project management, engineering and construction for the energy sector. The Company operates through two segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore and Corporate. The Subsea segment includes the design, manufacture, procurement and installation of subsea equipment. The Onshore/Offshore segment includes the engineering and construction business for petrochemical and refining plants, the facilities for developing onshore oil and gas fields (including gas treatment units, liquefied natural gas (LNG) units and onshore pipelines), as well as the design and construction of fixed or floating facilities and surface installations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Technip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.