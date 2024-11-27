Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Soros Capital Management LLC

Soros Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,434 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 20.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 217,214 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,484,000 after buying an additional 36,941 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,612 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter. LBP AM SA lifted its stake in Target by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 21,895 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.30.

Insider Activity

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,173.88. This represents a 12.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $997,715.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,551 shares in the company, valued at $19,418,510.67. This trade represents a 4.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $126.55 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $120.21 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $25.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.87 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.51%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

