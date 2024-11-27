Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSM. BOKF NA increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 88.6% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.6% during the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.7 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $183.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $95.25 and a 1-year high of $212.60. The company has a market cap of $953.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.66.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 39.10%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.5484 per share. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 31.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on TSM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

