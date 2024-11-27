Taglich Brothers Lowers Earnings Estimates for Cosmos Health

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Taglich Brothers lowered their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Cosmos Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 25th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Cosmos Health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Cosmos Health’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Shares of COSM opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average is $0.91. Cosmos Health has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $1.65. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 5.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cosmos Health Inc manufactures, develops, and trades branded nutraceutical products in Greece, the United Kingdom, Croatia, Bulgaria, Cayman Islands, and Cyprus. It offers medicines, OTC medicines, nutraceutical products, vitamins, minerals and dietary, health care products, medical devices, baby products, and others under the Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation brand names.

