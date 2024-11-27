Table Trac, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:TBTC)

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 8th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

TBTC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.01. 2,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,686. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average is $4.02. Table Trac has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $5.00.

Table Trac, Inc designs, develops, and sells casino information and management systems in the United States, Australia, Japan, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. The company offers Table Trac, an information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table game operations, as well as adds functionality to related casino system modules for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration/management, vault/cage management, and audit/accounting tasks.

