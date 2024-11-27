Table Trac, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:TBTC)

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 8th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.
Table Trac Stock Performance
TBTC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.01. 2,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,686. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average is $4.02. Table Trac has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $5.00.
About Table Trac
