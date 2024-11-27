Swedbank AB Sells 9,269 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Swedbank AB reduced its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,269 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $18,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 3,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% in the third quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 21,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, insider Yuvraj Arora sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $458,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,086.50. This trade represents a 60.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of IFF stock opened at $90.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.07 and a 200 day moving average of $98.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.93. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.94 and a 1-year high of $106.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of -10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.46). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 20.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on IFF shares. Vertical Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.27.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

