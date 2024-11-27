Swedbank AB Has $13.23 Million Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,727 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,664 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $13,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 165.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 54,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,473,000 after purchasing an additional 34,553 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,405,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth $8,352,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.75.

Shares of EME stock opened at $514.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $461.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $404.82. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $209.31 and a 12 month high of $532.38.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.82. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 5.08%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

