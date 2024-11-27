Swedbank AB Grows Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $9,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,808,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,194,840,000 after acquiring an additional 124,257 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,968,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,147,000 after purchasing an additional 323,189 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,036,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $424,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,447 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,686,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $481,431,000 after buying an additional 60,611 shares during the period. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 3,614,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,442,000 after buying an additional 127,726 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.14.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:KKR opened at $161.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $143.24 billion, a PE ratio of 49.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.58 and a 52 week high of $161.53.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,619,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. This represents a 14.29 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. This trade represents a 18.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.