Swedbank AB Acquires 441 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Swedbank AB increased its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,361 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 0.05% of HubSpot worth $14,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 36.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of HUBS opened at $729.83 on Wednesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $434.84 and a 1-year high of $754.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $585.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $553.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,703.07, a PEG ratio of 90.27 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $669.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.97 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total value of $5,623,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 513,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,857,459.82. The trade was a 1.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.62, for a total value of $16,815,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,323,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,973,789.90. The trade was a 1.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,391 shares of company stock valued at $29,101,488 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $699.00 to $629.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.68.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

