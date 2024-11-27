Swedbank AB Acquires 100 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $7,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 21.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,442,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 131.5% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 14,231 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDY opened at $478.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $456.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $423.17. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $355.41 and a 1-year high of $492.00.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TDY. Bank of America raised Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $528.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $517.50.

In related news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.50, for a total value of $1,925,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 171,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,268,881. This represents a 2.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

