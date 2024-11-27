SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:STKL) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$11.03 and last traded at C$10.99, with a volume of 2000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.90.

SunOpta Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.95, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.26.

SunOpta (TSE:SOY – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:STKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.03. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 23.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of C$240.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$236.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.0729076 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

