Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 437 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Robert Half by 27,895.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,244,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,492 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Robert Half by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,681,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,005 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,564,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,439,000 after acquiring an additional 786,031 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Robert Half by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,218,000 after acquiring an additional 575,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Robert Half in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,357,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Stock Down 1.4 %

Robert Half stock opened at $74.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.33 and its 200 day moving average is $65.84. Robert Half Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $88.39.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is 77.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Robert Half from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

