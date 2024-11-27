Summit Trail Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 907 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 225.1% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,853,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. LBP AM SA raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 2,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 28.3% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of FDS opened at $490.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $391.84 and a 1-year high of $499.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $466.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $435.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The firm had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, insider John Costigan sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total value of $780,182.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 299 shares in the company, valued at $143,819. The trade was a 84.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.59, for a total transaction of $1,249,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,380,259.85. This represents a 18.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,984 shares of company stock worth $12,230,877 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $450.00.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

