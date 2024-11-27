Summit Trail Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,944 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSD. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,884,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 336.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 224,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,838,000 after buying an additional 173,097 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $15,010,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $16,060,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,990,000 after acquiring an additional 73,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SSD opened at $187.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.42 and a 52 week high of $218.38.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.19). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $587.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.80%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

