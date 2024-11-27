Stonepine Capital Management LLC Makes New $4.86 Million Investment in Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA)

Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,858,000. Zevra Therapeutics comprises 3.1% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 282,687.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,313,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,384 shares during the period. Propel Bio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,248,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $833,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $474,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,704,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,883,000 after acquiring an additional 58,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZVRA shares. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group raised their target price on Zevra Therapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Zevra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZVRA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.48. The company had a trading volume of 32,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,974. Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $9.76. The stock has a market cap of $506.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.72.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $3.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 million. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 159.54% and a negative net margin of 342.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

