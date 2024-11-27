Stone House Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Stone House Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,637 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 14.4% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $69,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,725,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319,531 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774,400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,368,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,325,761,000 after buying an additional 257,499 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,683,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,488,098,000 after purchasing an additional 237,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,868,000 after buying an additional 10,232,214 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $603.13. 363,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,026,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $583.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $560.17. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $455.41 and a twelve month high of $604.28.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.