Stone House Investment Management LLC Has $59,000 Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 368.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at $38,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 5.3 %

CRWD stock traded down $19.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $345.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,476,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,981,372. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $311.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.52. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 527.97, a PEG ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total value of $1,361,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,954,251.12. This trade represents a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $3,203,489.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 400,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,027,939.20. The trade was a 2.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,248 shares of company stock worth $32,465,110 over the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

