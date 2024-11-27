Stone House Investment Management LLC Has $333,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 149.9% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 43,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 26,002 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 166,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the period.

BATS:ICVT traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.63. 153,227 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.25. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1528 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

