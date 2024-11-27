Stone House Investment Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OEF. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,131,000 after buying an additional 11,866 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $921,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:OEF traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $288.60. 11,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,947. The company’s 50 day moving average is $280.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.10. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $213.40 and a twelve month high of $290.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

