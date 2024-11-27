Stephen J. Schmidt Sells 2,194 Shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Stock

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) Director Stephen J. Schmidt sold 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $34,621.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,830.84. This represents a 3.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Waterstone Financial Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of WSBF stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $15.28. 2,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,151. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $16.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.97 million, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.06.
Waterstone Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.19%.
Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.
