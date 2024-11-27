Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its stake in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 391,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,161 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $5,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STLA. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Stellantis during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Stellantis during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Stellantis during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stellantis during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Stellantis by 52.9% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura Securities upgraded Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Nomura upgraded Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “inline” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stellantis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.34.

Stellantis Stock Performance

Stellantis stock opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.16. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

