Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.04 and last traded at $8.01, with a volume of 133175 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Stagwell from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Stagwell from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stagwell currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Stagwell Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Stagwell

The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STGW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Stagwell by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,306,000 after buying an additional 452,874 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell during the second quarter worth $2,316,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Stagwell by 9.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,344,000 after purchasing an additional 127,099 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Stagwell by 123.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,241,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 685,164 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Stagwell by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares during the last quarter. 35.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stagwell Company Profile

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

