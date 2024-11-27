Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Sold by Insight Wealth Partners LLC

Insight Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,552 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust comprises approximately 0.5% of Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,602,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,655,000 after acquiring an additional 677,623 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2,471.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,859,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,335 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.38. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $21.70.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

