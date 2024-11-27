SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR) Shares Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $57.19 and last traded at $57.41. 25,646 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 23,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.70.

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $572.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.80.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC owned approximately 0.35% of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NANR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of US & Canadian firms involved in natural resources and commodities businesses. NANR was launched on Dec 15, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

