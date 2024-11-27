SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $62.35 and last traded at $62.30, with a volume of 79500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.86.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $871.64 million, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.72 and a 200 day moving average of $54.16.

Get SPDR S&P Insurance ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 306.0% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.