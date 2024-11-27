SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $95.26 and last traded at $95.17, with a volume of 13791 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.23.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.00.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.