SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.20 and last traded at $58.20, with a volume of 258 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.77.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 371.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000.

About SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

