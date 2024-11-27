SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 199.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 227.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $55.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.17. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $43.93 and a 12 month high of $55.22.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.