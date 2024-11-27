SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 350,941 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 227,928 shares.The stock last traded at $28.75 and had previously closed at $28.64.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,910,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,533 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $18,910,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 135.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 614,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,567,000 after acquiring an additional 353,554 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3,121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 249,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 241,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,230,000.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Further Reading

