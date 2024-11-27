SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Stake Reduced by Cynosure Group LLC

Cynosure Group LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,165 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McAdam LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 276,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,564,000 after acquiring an additional 14,698 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 13,071 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.81 and its 200-day moving average is $41.75. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.71 and a 52 week high of $42.13.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

