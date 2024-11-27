Soros Capital Management LLC Has $10.51 Million Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Soros Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 3,145.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,168 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty accounts for approximately 2.5% of Soros Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Soros Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $10,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ULTA opened at $360.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $375.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.69. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.17 and a twelve month high of $574.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $485.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $435.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.71.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

See Also

