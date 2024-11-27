Soros Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Soros Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the quarter. Caesars Entertainment makes up approximately 0.9% of Soros Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Soros Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 11.3% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 168,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 112,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 30,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 15,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ CZR opened at $38.68 on Wednesday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.74 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “negative” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

Get Our Latest Report on Caesars Entertainment

About Caesars Entertainment

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.