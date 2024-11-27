SoftBank (OTCMKTS:SFBQF) Shares Down 3.8% – Here’s Why

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFBQF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. 19,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 22,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

SoftBank Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.29.

SoftBank Company Profile

SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Broadband, Electricity, Yahoo/LINE Business, Financial, and Other Business segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile services under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, LINE MOBILE, and LINEMO brands.

