Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 26th,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 82.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.5%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSLX traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.05. The company had a trading volume of 9,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,748. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 39.05% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $119.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

