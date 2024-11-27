Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Signify Stock Performance
PHPPY remained flat at $11.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.40. Signify has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $17.08.
Signify Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Signify
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Microsoft Stock Gets a $550 Price Target: Time to Get Excited
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Trump Tariffs in Focus: 2 Chinese Stocks to Own and 2 to Avoid
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 2 Generic Drug Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.