Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Signify Stock Performance

PHPPY remained flat at $11.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.40. Signify has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $17.08.

Get Signify alerts:

Signify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Signify N.V. provides lighting products, systems, and services in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. Its LED, systems and services are used for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, agriculture, and outdoor environments.

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.