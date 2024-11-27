Short Interest in WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Grows By 2,246.7%

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,400 shares, an increase of 2,246.7% from the October 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 197,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

WEED Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of WEED stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. 10,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,283. WEED has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06.

WEED Company Profile

WEED, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human diseases and animal ailments. It is involved in the cultivation and harvesting cannabis and hemp for research, product development, processing, manufacturing, and sale of pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical products, services, therapeutics, and treatments for the medical cannabis and hemp markets.

